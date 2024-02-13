2024 February 13 13:22

ABL successfully completes installation of German subsea pipeline project

Global energy and marine consultancy firm ABL has recently concluded its marine warranty survey (MWS) scope for the successful installation of Germany's Ostsee Anbindungsleitung (OAL) subsea pipeline. The completion of this project, contracted by GASCADE Gastransport GmbH, paves the way for the imminent commencement of gas feed-in operations.

The OAL subsea pipeline, spanning 50 km with a diameter of 48 inches, establishes a link between the planned LNG terminal in the port of Mukran and the German pipeline network in Lubmin. Beyond its immediate purpose, the pipeline is poised to facilitate the integration of green hydrogen into the German grid via the Mukran entry point, further advancing Germany's energy transition objectives.





