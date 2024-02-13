2024 February 13 12:51

SCZONE hosts European Commission delegation and EU Ambassador for cooperation talks

On February 12, 2024, Mr. Waleid Gamal El-Dien, Chairman of the General Authority of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), welcomed a delegation from the European Commission led by Mr. Thomas Gerassimos, Director General for the Taxation and Customs Union DG TAXUD, according to the company's release.

Key discussions centered around projects within SCZONE across various sectors, including green fuels, fertilizers, cement, iron, and steel. Of particular interest was the EU Border Carbon Tax Amendment Mechanism (CBAM), highlighting the importance of concerted efforts and shared visions to support the industry's green transformation and enhance Egyptian exports to EU countries in line with new environmental requirements.

The meeting also addressed SCZONE's initiatives to localize the green fuel industry and its related sectors, with a notable highlight being the successful export of the first shipment of green ammonia produced within the economic zone's inaugural green fuel plant.