2024 February 13 10:16

Reach Subsea boosts project capacity with charter agreements

Reach Subsea ASA, a provider of high-quality ocean data and services, is strengthening its capabilities to meet the growing demand in the subsea services market by expanding its project capacity through charter arrangements.



Reach Subsea has secured charters for two vessels: the Northern Maria and the Olympic Taurus, to enhance its operational capacity.

The charter agreement for the Northern Maria includes a firm period of 3 years with options for an additional 6+6 months. This versatile survey vessel with a 20-ton crane and ample accommodation and deck capacity is well-suited for meeting client requirements in both the renewable energy and oil and gas sectors. It is particularly instrumental in capturing a larger market share in early-stage survey projects for offshore wind farms and conducting subsea inspection campaigns.

A project charter for the Olympic Taurus commenced in January 2024 for a duration of 100 days, with the potential for extension up to an additional 2+2 years. Known for its diesel-electric propulsion and low fuel consumption, the Olympic Taurus is a Multipurpose Offshore Vessel equipped with a helideck and an AHC crane, making it highly flexible and ideal for deployment in the IMR/LCV segments.



Reach Subsea ASA Group provides high-quality solutions and technology for clients requiring ocean data and services. With offices and subsidiaries across Norway, US, UK, Cyprus, Singapore, Trinidad Brazil, and Australia, Reach Subsea aims to be a preferred partner and full-service provider of ocean services, prioritizing safety, environmental sustainability, financial stability, and profitability.