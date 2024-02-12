2024 February 12 15:37

IRISL signs contracts worth $86 mln for 10 vessels

The Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) has inked agreements totaling $86 million with domestic manufacturers to construct 10 vessels for the country’s shipping fleet, as reported by Fars News Agency.

IRISL Head Mohammadreza Modares-Khiabani disclosed that Sadra Neka Shipbuilding Industries has been entrusted with the construction of four vessels, while Arvandan Shipbuilding Industries will undertake the construction of the remaining six vessels.

Additionally, negotiations are in progress to finalize a contract with another domestic manufacturer for the construction of four additional vessels valued at approximately $75 million, Modares-Khiabani added.