2024 February 11 15:39

Gulf biopolymers industries to produce biodegradable PLA in KEZAD

The capacity of GBI's facility across 135,000 sqm in KEZAD will reach 30,000 mt per annum

Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – KEZAD Group, the largest operator of integrated and purpose-built economic zones announced that it has welcomed Gulf Biopolymers Industries Ltd. (GBI) to the KEZAD ecosystem. The GBI facility will be the first unique producer of biomass-based, recyclable and biodegradable polymer in the Middle East, AD Ports Group said.



GBI's commitment to sustainability and innovative technology in manufacturing Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) and its additional upstream products resonate with KEZAD's vision of promoting eco-friendly and technologically advanced business environments.



GBI's state-of-the-art facility across 135,000 sqm in KEZAD, with a capacity of 30,000 mt per annum is dedicated to producing PLA, a fully biodegradable material derived from renewable resources. GBI's venture is a leap towards meeting the global demand for sustainable products and driving further research and development in biodegradable polymers.



Under the 50-year lease agreement, GBI will leverage KEZAD's strategic location, advanced infrastructure, and a supportive ecosystem to foster growth and innovation.