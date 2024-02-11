2024 February 11 14:50

Sapem: Full acquittal of Saipem Contracting Algérie S.p.A. in the criminal proceedings related to the GK3 project

With reference to the press release of July 27, 2023, Saipem informs that on Feb. 8, 2024, the Court of Appeal of Algiers, following referral by the Supreme Court of July 27, 2023, has fully acquitted Saipem Contracting Algérie S.p.A. in the Sonatrach 1 criminal proceedings ongoing since 2010 in Algeria, in relation to the award of the GK3 contract in 2009.



