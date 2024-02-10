2024 February 10 15:17

Eidesvik Offshore announces contract extension for its supply vessel Viking Lady

Aker BP ASA has declared an option to extend the contract for the supply vessel Viking Lady. The contract extension runs from February 2025 in direct continuation of the current contract, extending the firm period to February 2026.



“We are very happy to continue our collaboration with Aker BP, once again our solid operational performance leads to contract prolongment” says Gitte Gard Talmo, CEO & President of Eidesvik Offshore ASA.



Eidesvik Offshore ASA owns and operates a world-wide fleet of purpose-built vessels, providing services to the offshore supply, subsea and offshore wind market.