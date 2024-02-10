2024 February 10 14:48

Diamond Offshore announces new floater commitments

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. announced that it has executed a two-year contract extension with a subsidiary of bp in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico for the Ocean BlackLion, commencing in September 2024 in direct continuation of the rig’s current contract. This contract extension represents approximately $350 million dollars of additional backlog, the Company said.



Additionally, the Company has entered into a drilling contract with Serica Energy (UK) Limited to utilize the Ocean Patriot for two plug and abandonment (P&A) wells in the U.K. North Sea. The program is estimated to commence in March 2024 and to continue for approximately 60 days.



The contract represents over $10 million of additional backlog, excluding mobilization.