2024 February 9 16:59

Panoro Energy delays Equatorial Guinea drilling campaign due to safety concerns

Panoro Energy ASA has announced a timing change for its drilling campaign offshore Equatorial Guinea, which began on Block G in January, according to the company's release.

Following a recommendation from the Operator, Trident Energy, the joint venture has opted to terminate the current rig contract due to concerns about the rig's operational safety for drilling wells. The Operator, representing the joint venture, is currently exploring alternative options to ensure the safe resumption and completion of the drilling campaign, including the Kosmos operated Akeng Deep exploration well. This is expected to occur potentially during Q2, subject to rig availability and the terms of alternative options.

Hamilton further noted that postponing the drilling campaign would result in a more favorable allocation of capital expenditures across the group.

