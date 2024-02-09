2024 February 9 13:27

Maersk pilots Shanghai as new global gateway for LCL shipments

Maersk pilots Shanghai as its new global gateway of Less-than-Container-Load (LCL) shipments, according to the company's release. This signifies a groundbreaking milestone in the industry for shipments from different nearby countries and areas to be consolidated and transported via Shanghai to the rest of the world. This development comes as a direct result of recently relaxed local restrictions, enabling Shanghai to play its role as a LCL global gateway to serve for international consolidation for the very first time. This decision also opens up new opportunities to further solidify Shanghai's position as a vital hub in global trade.

Previously LCL cargos in China were predominantly transited through other traditional gateways, such as Hong Kong, Singapore, or Tanjung Pelepas. With this transformative development, Maersk has taken the initiative to pilot the new process and develop new route combinations, becoming the first company to utilize Shanghai as its LCL strategic global gateway.



To bolster the service coverage of the Shanghai gateway, Maersk is further expanding its LCL global consolidation network. This expansion entails the introduction of over 50 new trade lanes directly connecting to and from Shanghai, resulting in over 200 direct LCL routes facilitated through the Shanghai port.

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. The company operates in more than 130 countries and employs around 100,000 people. Maersk is aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2040 across the entire business with new technologies, new vessels, and green fuels.