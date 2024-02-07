2024 February 7 17:30

Konecranes enhances Chiquita's export operations in Guatemala with delivery of three reach stackers

Chiquita Guatemala S.A. (Chiquita) has received the first two of three Konecranes reach stackers for their Terminal Ferroviaria in Puerto Barrios, with the third scheduled for delivery in 2024, according to the company's release.



The three reach stackers, including models SMV 4632 TC5, SMV 4632 TC6H, and Liftace 4532 TCE5, offer Chiquita operational flexibility to adapt to changing conditions within the terminal. Equipped with Smart Connected Lift Trucks technology, TRUCONNECT Remote Monitoring, and Tire Pressure Monitoring, these vehicles prioritize safety, performance optimization, and environmental sustainability.

Additionally, the Konecranes Static Weighing System, compliant with SOLAS regulations, enhances operational efficiency by eliminating the need for a separate scale.



