2024 February 7 13:52

MAN PrimeServ and C.C. JENSEN sign cooperation agreement

At a recent ceremony in Copenhagen, MAN Energy Solutions and C.C.JENSEN – the global leader in oil maintenance – signed a Cooperation Agreement regarding the promotion and sales of CJC products by MAN PrimeServ, MAN Energy Solutions’ after-sales division. Kim Kjaer, Global Segment Manager, signed the agreement on behalf of CJC; while Serghei Nastas, Head of PrimeServ Omnicare, Marine & Power, represented MAN Energy Solutions, according to the company's release.



PrimeServ Omnicare, an MAN Energy Solutions aftersales product centre, is responsible for helping the PrimeServ network extend its service portfolio beyond the standard MAN Energy Solutions scope through concluding global agreements with various OEMs, such as C.C. JENSEN.

The new Cooperation Agreement aligns with MAN Energy Solutions’ strategy of ‘Moving big things to zero’ as C.C.JENSEN’s product will, among other benefits, help improve the CII (Carbon Intensity Indicator) rating of marine vessels.

CJC has already collaborated on MAN PrimeServ retrofits for a considerable period of time, paving the way for even greater involvement now throughout the entire MAN Energy Solutions network. MAN Energy Solutions, with its excellent access to the marine and power markets, finds that CJC lube-oil units fit perfectly with its own decarbonisation strategy.



The C.C. JENSEN lube-oil filtration system provides an innovative alternative to conventional separators for cleaning oil, offering significant cost savings through simple technology for maintaining lube oil in both two- and four-stroke engines.

Simultaneously, it lowers the environmental impact by reducing energy and oil consumption. The system not only fulfils OEM demands for cleanliness but also delivers a substantial reduction in fuel consumption and an improved CII rating, aligning perfectly with MAN Energy Solutions’ vision for a greener shipping industry.

Typical drivers for retrofitting this new technology include significant savings of:

97% in energy savings;

up to 60% reduction in oil consumption;

99% reduction in lube-oil sludge.



For over a century, MAN PrimeServ has been a leading provider of high-quality service solutions and technical support for all MAN equipment.

Under the name Omnicare, MAN PrimeServ extends the same standard of service to equipment from non-MAN manufacturers with the goal of bringing simplicity, cost-efficiency, and improved environmental performance to its customers.



C.C.JENSEN – the global leader in oil maintenance with more than 70 years of experience – designs and manufactures CJC offline oil-filtration solutions for the removal of particles, water, acidity and oil-degradation products (varnish) from hydraulic oils, lube oils, gear oils, diesel fuels, etc.