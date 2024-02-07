2024 February 7 10:41

Shearwater awarded OBN Survey contract by ONGC in India

Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS (Shearwater) has been selected by the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for a significant Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) survey project off the coast of India, according to the company's release. This groundbreaking venture, scheduled to span six months, will showcase Shearwater's advanced Pearl node technology aboard the SW Tasman vessel, specially optimized for efficient execution of complex seismic source and dual Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) operations.

The deployment of Shearwater's Pearl node technology marks a milestone in OBN seismic exploration. By integrating the Pearl node with the SW Tasman, Shearwater aims not only to enhance survey efficiency and data quality but also to enable groundbreaking seismic data acquisition in deepwater regions previously considered inaccessible.

Shearwater is a leading global marine geoscience and technology company, specializing in offshore data collection. Leveraging state-of-the-art seismic vessels and equipment, Shearwater explores the seabed and processes data using cutting-edge proprietary software. Headquartered in Bergen, Norway, Shearwater operates worldwide, with a workforce of approximately 1200 employees.