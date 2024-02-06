2024 February 6 10:42

Samsung Heavy Industries wins KRW 4.6 trillion order for LNG newbuilds

Samsung Heavy Industries has signed a KRW 4.57 trillion contract with a Middle East shipowner for fifteen 170,4000 m² LNG carriers to be delivered by October 2028, according to the company's release.



The contract amount surpasses the company's previous record for the largest single order of KRW 3.95 trillion set by signing a newbuilding contract for 16 methanol-powered container ships last July.



Samsung Heavy Industries’ cumulative contract performance for this year has now reached 17 ships amounting to USD 3.7 billion in just over a month, representing nearly half of last year's total of USD 8.3 billion.



Especially the order backlog for high-value LNG carriers emcompasses a total of 90 ships, solidifying the company’s position for stable performance.

Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd (SHI) is a diversified company, which carries out shipbuilding, production facility development and digital shipbuilding system development activities. It manufactures crude oil tankers, container vessels, bulk carriers, material handling equipment and drill ships.



