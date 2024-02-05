2024 February 5 17:16

Shell confirms rig contract with Valaris for the drilling of Selene and Pensacola wells

Deltic Energy Plc, the AIM-quoted natural resources investing company with a high impact exploration and appraisal portfolio focused on the Southern North Sea has announced that Shell UK Ltd, the operator of licences P2437 and P2252, has confirmed that a rig contract has been signed with Valaris for the drilling of both the Selene exploration well and the Pensacola appraisal well.



The two wells will be drilled using the Valaris 123, a heavy duty jack-up rig, with Selene and Pensacola being drilled as a two well sequence, with the contract and mobilisation commencing in the June-July 2024 period.



With Selene and Pensacola being drilled sequentially, this creates the potential for operational efficiencies associated with being part of an extended programme of wells.



Confirmation of the rig contract is a significant step forward for Deltic and a key milestone in the preparatory work required to support the exploration well on the Selene gas prospect and the appraisal well on Pensacola, following last year's discovery.



Following on from the operational update provided towards the end of last year, the geophysical site survey on Pensacola has now received permitting approval. Mobilisation to the site has taken place and the survey is expected to last for approximately one month.