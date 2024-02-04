2024 February 4 16:21

Sanmar delivers multi-purpose tug to Turkish port in final week of year

The tugboat of this class is based on the exclusive-to-Sanmar RAmparts 2400-SX MKll design from Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd



Sanmar says it has delivered a fifth tug to Mersin International Port, Turkiye’s largest container port, one of two of its best-selling multi-purpose Boğaçay Class tugboats delivered by the Turkish tug builder’s own delivery team during the final week of 2023.



Known as BOĞAÇAY LIX while under construction at Sanmar’s purpose-built eco-friendly shipyard, the new-build tug, re-named MIP-5 by its new owners, is based on the exclusive-to-Sanmar RAmparts 2400-SX MKll design from Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd and is the most technologically-advanced and environmentally-friendly version of the continually evolving class.



Measuring 24.4m LOA, with a moulded beam of 12.0m, least moulded depth of 4.48m and overall maximum draft of 5.50m, MIP-5’s two main engines meet IMO Tier III environmental protection emission standards, and can each achieve 2,200kW at 1,600 rev/min.



The 75 ton bp tug’s design emphasizes low-manning operation with advanced machinery automation and has been specifically crafted for optimal efficiency in ship-handling duties for sea-going ships. The tug’s wide beam enables greater performance and stability and it also has FiFi-1 fire-fighting capability.



Mersin International Port Management offers 24/7 pilotage, tugboat and mooring services to all ships arriving at the Mediterranean port’s quays and piers.



The second Boğaçay Class delivered by Sanmar during the last week of 2023 was delivered to Rimorchiatori Augusta, which operates harbour and towage services at the Port of Augusta in Sicily (see separate press release).