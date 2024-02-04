2024 February 4 13:41

Cochin Shipyard bags new international order for construction of hybrid SOVs

These SOVs are designed by VARD AS, Norway

India’s leading shipyard, Cochin Shipyard Limited, says it has bagged another prestigious international order with a European client for construction of hybrid Service Operation Vessels (‘SOVs’) for the offshore wind renewables market, with an option for one more.



With attention turning towards sustainable & green energy solutions, there is a large global focus on the development of offshore renewable energy segment. The hybrid Service Operation Vessels (SOVs) are the workhorse of the growing, highly specialised renewables segment, in which CSL is actively looking forward with their proven track-record in the offshore support vessels.



These SOVs are designed by VARD AS, Norway and built for the service, maintenance, and operational needs of the offshore wind industry. The vessels are equipped with fully electric cycloidal propulsion system, 3D motion compensated gangway system (walk2work) and a 3D crane which forms the mission equipment. The vessels are to be classed with DNV ‘Clean Design’ and latest ‘Cyber Secure’ Notations. The hybrid electric propulsion system is powered by 3 x 1300 ekW diesel generator sets along with large Lithium battery pack, to achieve emission reduction to a large extent. The vessels shall have high standard interiors to accommodate 54 technicians and crew with DNV comfort ratings and in-built Dynamic Positioning System and carry.



CSL has been active on the international ship building arena for more than two decades (having delivered more around 50 high end vessels to countries such as USA, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Denmark and the Middle East). CSL’s rich experience and proven track-record in construction of a number of high-end offshore support vessels to West Europe, coupled with its recent construction & delivery of Zero Emission Autonomous Cargo Ferries to a Norwegian client. The construction of a series of eight Multi-Purpose Vessels for a German client is also progressing fast at the yard. The yard is also active in defence ship building, having recently delivered India’s First Indigenous Aircraft Carrier to the Indian Navy with more orders in hand for Anti-Submarine Warfare Corvettes and New Generation Missile Vessels. CSL is currently building 2 Nos. Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOVs) for another European Client. With the new SOV contract, CSL strengthens its footprint in the highend & niche global renewable energy segment- towards sustainable solutions.