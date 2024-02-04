2024 February 4 15:07

Seacor announces sale of SEACOR Container Lines to King Ocean

King Ocean specializes in marine transportation and logistics solutions to close to 50 destinations across the Caribbean and South and Central America

SEACOR Holdings Inc. (“SEACOR”) says it has concluded the sale of its Caribbean liner and logistics business SEACOR Container Lines LLC (“SEACOR Island Lines” or the “Company”) to King Ocean Services Ltd (“King Ocean”), a leading transportation and logistics provider. The transaction includes all operations and assets.



Based in Fort Lauderdale, FL, SEACOR Island Lines serves as a critical marine gateway to nearly 30 destinations across the Bahamas and Turks & Caicos transporting a range of containerized and refrigerated cargoes, break bulk, and heavy equipment via weekly liner and charter service. SEACOR acquired SEACOR Island Lines, formerly G&G Shipping, in 2011 and over the years modernized the fleet and enhanced the Company’s operations and management team to build a highly respected brand across the islands.



AMA Capital Partners LLC acted as financial advisor and Milbank LLP acted as legal advisor to SEACOR. Braemar Corporate Finance GmbH acted as financial advisor and Carlton Fields PA acted as legal advisor to King Ocean Services.



SEACOR Holdings Inc., a portfolio company of American Industrial Partners, is a diversified holding company with interests in domestic and international transportation and logistics assets. American Industrial Partners is an operationally-oriented private equity investor that is distinctively focused on buying industrial businesses with operations in the U.S., Canada, and other developed markets and creating value through business building strategies. American Industrial Partners manages over $16 billion on behalf of its limited partners.



King Ocean Services is a family-owned and operated shipping company providing weekly liner services to the Caribbean and South and Central America. With in-house trucking, consolidation, and terminal operations, King Ocean has grown to provide solutions for all facets of the container and break bulk shipping industries with a service-oriented mindset and a strong dedication to the region. As of 2023, King Ocean is the largest container operator in Port Everglades, FL.



SEACOR Island Lines provides liner, short-sea, and project cargo transportation and logistics solutions to and from ports in the Southeastern United States, the Caribbean, and the Bahamas as well as ‘door-to-door’ solutions for customers.