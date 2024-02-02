2024 February 2 14:36

Seatrium secures favoured customer contract for LNG carrier repairs & upgrades with TMS Cardiff Gas

Seatrium Limited has successfully secured a Favoured Customer Contract (FCC) with TMS Cardiff Gas for the repairs and upgrades of its Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) carriers, according to the company's release.

The contract includes the refit of 17 LNG carriers in Singapore, with responsibilities in joint planning, information and experience sharing. The two companies will jointly work towards achieving sustainable targets in the areas of Quality, Health, Safety and Environment (QHSE), cost efficiency and timely deliveries, which are key indicators of high-quality LNG refit maintenance.

TMS Cardiff Gas is a corporation with offices in Greece that was formed in 2011 and currently manages a fleet of 17 LNG vessels. TMS Cardiff Gas has a DNA stemming from more than 30 years of traditional ship-management services coupled with engineering and offshore project management expertise and a highly experienced team of LNG professionals with common culture and values. With a modern high specification and modern fleet coupled with an operating high standard, our goal is to be the LNG provider of choice for our customers' LNG cargo needs.

Seatrium Limited (formerly Sembcorp Marine Ltd and renamed as Seatrium Limited following its combination with Keppel Offshore & Marine Limited) provides innovative engineering solutions to the global offshore, marine and energy industries. Headquartered in Singapore, the Group has over 60 years of track record in the design and construction of rigs, floaters, offshore platforms and specialised vessels, as well as in the repair, upgrading and conversion of different ship types.