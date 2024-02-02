2024 February 2 12:42

MAN Energy Solutions to provide a propulsion package for four oil-and-chemical tankers

MAN Energy Solutions has secured a contract to provide a propulsion package, including main and auxiliary engines plus MAN Alpha propellers, for four 41,000 dwt oil-and-chemical tankers, according to the company's release.

The order from German Tanker Shipping (GTS) will see the vessels constructed by Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding and Xiamen Shipbuilding Industry in China, with delivery expected from mid-2025 onward.

The propulsion solution includes 4 × MAN 10L32/44CR main engines, each with a power output of 600 kW per cylinder and integrated with MAN Energy Solutions’ proprietary LP-SCR system for NOx reduction.

The vessels will also feature MAN auxiliary engines. The order includes options for an additional two vessels, and the construction of the newbuildings is set to start at Xiamen Shipbuilding.

GTS is a Bremen-based shipping company with a fleet consisting of 14 modern oil-product tankers. All built in Germany, nine vessels sail under the German flag and the other five under that of the Seychelles; GTS manages all its own tankers.