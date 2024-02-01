2024 February 1 16:57

Okapi Supply Trading Advisory acquires Yara Marine Technologies

Leading technological innovator, Yara Marine Technologies (YMT) has been acquired by Geneva-based Okapi Supply Trading Advisory SA (formerly Sarl) to expand its maritime solutions portfolio, according to the company's release.

The acquisition comes at a pivotal moment for shipping, as the industry faces increasing emissions regulations and financial impetus to meet the 2030, 2040 and 2050 emissions goals set by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).

The acquisition sets the stage for YMT’s launch of updated and new vessel optimisation technologies for the existing and future global fleet.

These will join their established portfolio of vessel optimisation technologies, such as propulsion optimisation system FuelOpt; state of the art performance management and reporting system Fleet Analytics; cloud-based AI-powered ship operation support system RoutePilot AI; and shore power installations for vessels. Additionally, YMT’s FuelOpt system also supports wind assisted propulsion that optimises power and records fuel performance on vessels with sails, rotors, kites and wings.

Customers with previously acquired products from YMT will continue to be expertly supported by lifecycle services, ensuring a continued experience of quality performance from previously delivered products and future maritime technologies.