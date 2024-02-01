2024 February 1 15:29

Boudewijn Siemons appointed CEO of the Port of Rotterdam Authority

Boudewijn Siemons (59) has been appointed CEO of the Port of Rotterdam Authority effective 1 February 2024. He succeeds Allard Castelein, who took leave of the Port Authority last summer. Since then, Siemons has served as CEO on an interim basis in addition to his position as COO. The Executive Board of the Port Authority now consists of Boudewijn Siemons (CEO and interim COO) and Vivienne de Leeuw (CFO). The process of looking for a new COO has begun.



The shareholders of the Port Authority, the municipality of Rotterdam and the Dutch national government appointed Siemons for the next four years at the recommendation of the Supervisory Board.

Siemons’ appointment as CEO follows the shareholders’ adoption of an updated remuneration policy for the Port Authority’s Executive Board (CEO, COO and CFO). New members of the board will receive a fixed basic salary, with a maximum of 365,000 euros annually for the CEO and 328,500 euros for the COO and CFO. These amounts are substantially lower than in the past. In addition, there will no longer be a variable component and the package of secondary benefits has been scaled down. A transitional arrangement has been agreed upon for the two current board members, Siemons and De Leeuw. CEO Siemons will receive a salary comparable to the one he earned during his time as the COO of the Port Authority.



Boudewijn Siemons has been the interim CEO of the Port of Rotterdam Authority since 15 July 2023, and COO since October 2020. Before then, he served as President of Royal Vopak’s Americas division. He also worked in management positions at that company in Europe, the Middle East and the United States. From 1998 to 2006, Siemons had a range of management positions at Royal VolkerWessels. Siemons started his career in 1987 at the Royal Netherlands Navy, where he worked until 1998. He studied at the Royal Naval Institute and at Delft University of Technology.