2024 January 30 16:26

MOL announces commencement of joint study to establish ammonia supply base in Soma Area, Fukushima Prefecture

Japan Petroleum Exploration Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co., Inc., IHI Corporation, Mitsui & Co., Ltd., and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. have started a joint study for the establishment of the ammonia supply base in Soma area, Fukushima Prefecture, according to MOL's release.

In the Study, in addition to researching to form a base for importing, storing, and supplying clean ammonia from overseas in Soma area of Fukushima Prefecture, MOL will also conduct a demand survey of hydrogen and ammonia for establishing a wide-area supply base for ammonia. Furthermore, the five companies will begin research on decarbonization of plants, such as thermal power generation, using ammonia with power generation companies, steel companies, paper companies, chemical companies, and other business customers in anticipation of future demand.

The five companies will bring together the knowledge of each company to expand the circle of decarbonization in the broad area of Tohoku region, using the Soma Area as a base and building an ammonia supply base that will contribute to the region's economic development. In advancing the study, with the cooperation of Fukushima Prefecture, Soma City, and Shinchi Town, combination of the public and private sectors will work toward realizing the project that will contribute to regional decarbonization and economic development.