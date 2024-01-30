2024 January 30 15:49

LR and Green Marine forge strategic partnership to lead in solutions for methanol as a marine fuel

Lloyd’s Register (LR) and Green Marine, a Danish consulting service provider that specialises in methanol as marine fuel, have joined forces to offer value-adding solutions to maritime stakeholders that aim to build or retrofit and operate vessels with methanol-as-fuel technology, with a prime focus on training, according to LR's release.

Green Marine has developed experienced-based training delivered by ex-captains and chief engineers with over 100,000 hours of onboard operational experience in methanol dual-fuelled ships. This, coupled with LR’s expertise around rules, risk assessment and risk management, as well as human factors, provides an end-to-end support that is expected to create significant value in practice.