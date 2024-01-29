2024 January 29 16:38

Global shipbuilding anti-vibration market size to worth USD 15.6 bln by 2032 - Spherical Insights & Consulting

The Global Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market Size was valued at USD 9.1 Billion in 2022 and the Worldwide Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market Size is expected to reach USD 15.6 Billion by 2032, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting.

The bearing pads segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. The demand for powerful anti-vibration solutions, such as advanced bearing pads, is likely to expand as ships grow in size and transport more cargo or people. Greater stresses are applied to larger vessels, demanding adequate vibration control. The thriving cruise sector, particularly in Asia-Pacific and North America, presents a market potential for bearing pads.

The HVAC vibration segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. HVAC systems are essential for maintaining a suitable environment on ships. As the demand for passenger comfort grows, so does the need for effective HVAC vibration control solutions. The booming cruise industry, with its sumptuous liners and emphasis on passenger comfort, is a main driver for the HVAC vibration sector. Smooth sailing is a top priority, both for ship movement and HVAC system operation. Naval ships, like commercial ships, benefit from HVAC vibration control. Maintaining appropriate ship conditions is crucial for the crew's safety and performance during military operations.



The fishing boats segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. Commercial fishing vessels, in particular, benefit from operational efficiency. Anti-vibration technologies improve engine performance by reducing wear and tear and enhancing overall efficiency. Vibrations can damage sensitive fishing equipment such as sonar systems and navigation gadgets. Anti-vibration solutions aid in the protection of these critical components, ensuring proper and constant operation. Both ancient and newer vessels are used in the fishing sector. By retrofitting older fishing boats with anti-vibration equipment, owners can extend the life and performance of their vessels without having to invest in entirely new fleets.



North America is anticipated to dominate the Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market from 2023 to 2032. Modern shipbuilding technology, such as anti-vibration devices, are in great demand given North America's significant naval presence.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2032. The Asia-Pacific area is a major player in global shipbuilding, led by China, South Korea, and Japan. Because of the sheer volume of ship production in this region, anti-vibration technologies to improve the performance of various boats are in high demand.

