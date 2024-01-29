2024 January 29 16:29

Ostensjo Rederi secures multiple long-term contracts for their offshore fleet

Østensjø Rederi have secured multiple long-term contracts for the offshore fleet, according to the company's release. The contracts, that have a total contract value in excess of NOK 2 billion, will be executed by Subsea Vessels Edda Fauna, Edda Sphynx and Edda Savanah, and Offshore Flotel Edda Fides.



Contract length varies between the vessels but secures utilization throughout 2024 and into 2026.

Østensjø Rederi is a leading provider of integrated maritime services. The privately owned company owns and operates vessels within the offshore oil & gas, offshore wind, offshore accommodation, and towage services, providing maritime services to the global offshore energy markets. Østensjø Rederi is an international company, headquartered in Haugesund, Norway.