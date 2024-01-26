2024 January 26 13:12

SEACOR Marine announces upgrade of four PSVs with Kongsberg Maritime energy storage systems

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc., a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide, jointly announced its commitment to acquire four state-of-the-art energy storage systems from Kongsberg Maritime AS. The hybrid power solution, designed with cutting-edge technology, will be installed on four of SEACOR Marine’s Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) to enhance the way the сompany manages energy consumption and emissions onboard these vessels.

The four vessels included in the contract are the SEACOR Ohio, SEACOR Alps, SEACOR Andes and SEACOR Atlas. Installation is expected to begin in December 2024 and be completed by the second quarter of 2025. Once installed, more than 50% of SEACOR Marine’s PSV fleet will be hybrid powered.

The four PSVs, all of Kongsberg Maritime UT771 CDL Design, will be equipped for battery hybrid operation with the installation of a containerised Deckhouse Energy Storage System and associated switchboards and thruster control systems. The upgrade will also include a new Kongsberg Maritime K-Pos Dynamic Positioning (DP) system installed to replace the current DP system on all four vessels.

Beginning in February 2024 in Ulsteinvik, Norway, Kongsberg Maritime will also upgrade the UT771 CDL SEACOR Yangtze with the Deckhouse Energy Storage System.





