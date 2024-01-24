2024 January 24 16:35

Suez Canal Authority emphasizes the readiness to handle breakdowns and emergencies that Canal-transiting vessels may encounter

Admiral Ossama Rabiee, Chairman and Managing Director of the Suez Canal Authority, has announced the Authority’s readiness to cooperate with its client shipping lines and shipping agencies to minimize the impact of the current situation in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab through providing all the necessary navigational services, maintenance, and repair services the transiting vessels may need in case of breakdowns or emergencies, according to SCA's release.

H.E. has stated that the Suez Shipyard Co., one of the SCA affiliated companies, has received the dry bulk carrier ZOGRAFIA, which berthed at the western side of the floating dock of a capacity of 55 thousand tons aided by SCA tugboats in preparation for completing the necessary maintenance and repair works after the vessel’s hull and other parts of it have sustained external and internal damage as a result of an attack on it during its journey through the Red Sea on January 16th of this year.

The length of the vessel sailing under the flag of Malta is 190 m., while its beam is 32 m., and its current draught is approximately 6 m.

H.E. clarified that immediately upon the owners of ZOGRAFIA contacted the Suez Canal Authority about the incident, the SCA’s mobile team was directed to conduct a technical inspection and assess the damages sustained by the vessel upon its arrival at the Suez anchorage area.

Prior to that, communication had been established with the Greek vessel-owning company during its navigation through the Red Sea to determine the status of the vessel and the safety of its crew.

Adm. Rabiee has stressed that the SCA will spare no effort to provide a all the navigational and maritime services that ensure maintaining the normal flow of traffic through the Canal and maintain the sustainability of global supply chains, and will maintain the continuous and effective communication with all of its clients to minimize the impact of the current situation in the Red Sea.