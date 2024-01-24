2024 January 24 16:08

Qingdao Beihai hands over final LNG-powered bulker to H-Line

Chinese shipbuilder Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding, part of China State Shipbuilding Corporation, has delivered the third 210,000-ton LNG dual-fuel bulk carrier to South Korea’s H-Line Shipping, according to Offshore Energy.

The Newcastlemax, named HL Trust, is the final LNG-powered bulk carrier in a series of three vessels ordered from Beihai back in 2021. Data from VesselsValue shows that the ship has been flagged in the Marshall Islands. The Capesize bulker has been chartered out to Rio Tinto Shipping for a period of six years.

The previous two vessels, HL Future and HL Hope, were delivered in October and December 2023 respectively.

This vessel, designed by China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation Ship Design and Research Center Co. boasts a length of 299.95 meters, a width of 50 meters, and a depth of 25.2 meters.

It can cruise at a speed of 14.0 knots and holds classifications from both DNV and Korean Register (KR) classification societies.

The main engine, generator, and boiler of this ship are all LNG dual-fuel. The ship is equipped with two 3,000 cbm LNG tanks (IMO Type C), accompanied by LNG high- and low-pressure pumps, high- and low-pressure vaporization heaters, high- and low-pressure buffer tanks, and BOG recondensation system equipment.

The project wrapped up in just 80 days underwater – a record time in China – setting the stage for more high-tech, eco-friendly ships to come, according to Beihai.

H-Line Shipping has 19 more vessels on order, predominantly car carriers and large LNG carriers. Specifically, the shipowner has nine 174,000 cbm LNG carriers under construction, eight at Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) and one at Hyundai Samsho Heavy Industries, slated for delivery in 2025 and 2026.



Guangzhou CSSC Longxue Shipbuilding has been hired by the company to build four 7,000 CEU and six 8,600 CEU large car and truck carriers, with deliveries spread across 2024, 2025, and 2026.