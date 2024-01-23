  • Home
  • News
  • SFL’s 3rd LNG-powered car carrier delivered
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 January 23 15:53

    SFL’s 3rd LNG-powered car carrier delivered

    Bermuda-based ship-owning and chartering company Ship Finance International Limited (SFL) has taken delivery of 7,000 CEU Odin Highway, its latest LNG dual-fuel car carrier, according to Offshore Energy.

    The vessel, part of a two-ship order, has been contracted by Japanese shipping major K-Line under a 10-year time charter agreement.

    Odin Highway, boasting a capacity of 7,000 Car Equivalent Units (CEU), is equipped with dual-fuel technology, allowing for a transition between liquefied natural gas (LNG) and conventional fuel, thus enhancing operational flexibility and aligning with global efforts to reduce carbon emissions in the maritime industry.

    The ship’s dual-fuel propulsion system has an endurance of up to 15,000 nautical miles.

    With this in mind, the company expects that the vessel will meet EEDI 3 requirements introduced by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).

    The second vessel in the series, Thor Highway, is scheduled for delivery in the second quarter of 2024. The vessel is also set for a ten-year charter with K Line upon delivery. Both ships are being built by Guangzhou Shipbuilding International, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation.

    The ships have a total length of 200 meters, a width of 38 meters, a design draft of 8.6 meters, and a design speed of 19 knots. It has 13 decks and can carry about 7,000 cars. Two of the decks can be loaded with hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

    The completion of the Odin Highway delivery comes amid an increasing industry focus on adopting cleaner technologies to meet evolving environmental standards. SFL has seven car carriers in its fleet, including four LNG-powered units.

    The LNG-fuelled 7,000 CEU Wolfsburg and Emden car carriers were delivered in 2023 and have been chartered out to Volkswagen for ten years.

    All four units were ordered back in 2021. SFL said at the time that aggregate construction cost would be approximately $155 million, and the charter period would be ten years from the delivery of the vessels, adding more than $200 million to SFL’s contracted charter backlog.

Другие новости по темам: “K” Line  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 January 24

11:20 TEN announces the sale of a 2005-built Suezmax tanker and completion of the first phase of is dual-fuel renewal program
10:52 Stena Oil to operate Frederikshavn bunker terminal
10:31 The CMA CGM’s first LNG-powered containership to call West African ports
10:12 BARTech and CMET partner to build WindWings
09:47 HD KSOE takes order for 3 VLACs from Latin America

2024 January 23

18:07 WinGD X-DF advances underpin QatarEnergy phase two success
17:25 Maersk to divert ME2 service
17:17 Gas and Heat and RINA to cooperate on ammonia fuelled bunker vessel
16:47 Tokyo Gas and Osaka Gas join Masdar and INPEX in a feasibility study to produce e-methane in Abu Dhabi, UAE
16:05 Russian seaports: 2023 performance statistics
15:53 SFL’s 3rd LNG-powered car carrier delivered
15:23 Empire Wind 2 offshore wind project announces reset
14:43 ONE revamps its Adriatic Feeder Service
14:13 Asyad Ports inaugurates its container terminal at Duqm
13:31 Hapag-Lloyd to acquire UK based ATL Haulage Contractors
13:12 Suez Canal company repairing Greek ship attacked in Red Sea
12:40 MAN Cryo wins approval for ammonia fuel-supply system
12:39 United Shipbuilding Corp: Russian owners will need 589 more civil ships by 2035
12:01 Fincantieri to build two additional hybrid ships for the offshore wind market
11:52 Singapore Registry of Ships crossed 100 mln gross tonnage
11:24 TECO 2030 with partners starts second EU Horizon project, granted over EUR 2.3 million
11:05 Langh Ship's second 7800 dwt newbuilding has been named
10:45 EUAs for EU-ETS compliance drop below €60/mt CO2e
10:00 Quark Expeditions adds the 138-passenger polar expedition ship M/V Ocean Explorer to its polar fleet
09:43 China’s first intelligent auxiliary boarding system applied on real ship

2024 January 22

18:07 Wallenius Wilhelmsen signs contract with Korea’s leading construction machinery company
17:48 New Dayang Shipbuilding bags first Japanese orders
17:35 Shanghai plans series of 20 electric boxships for river trade
17:12 Flying Tiger Copenhagen to transport 100% of its Maersk ocean cargo with ECO Delivery Ocean
16:58 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins 491.1 bln-won order for 3 ammonia carriers
16:32 Orders for VLCCs will more than double in 2024
16:21 Russia becomes top China oil supplier for first time since 2018
15:46 Hanwha Ocean wins 331.2 bln-won order for 2 ammonia carriers
14:45 ITF releases its figures for the numbers of vessels abandoned in 2023
14:14 DP World warns of more port strikes due to bargaining
11:32 MOL establishes 'MOL Group Safety Vision'
11:16 Marshall Islands becomes Party to Hong Kong ship recycling Convention
10:45 First two of five new Incat Crowther-designed crew transfer vessels delivered to WINDEA CTV
10:27 Austal to build Incat Crowther designed catamaran for Rottnest Fast Ferries
09:48 BV Solutions delivers efficiency and emissions ‘forecast’ tool to Brittany Ferries

2024 January 21

15:01 ABB acquires R&D engineering company to further advance AI and software-driven automation
14:43 CIP launches new company for energy island development
14:38 Fitch reaffirmes Petrobras credit rating
13:17 Vestas introduces low-emission steel offering for wind turbines
12:24 Toyota’s Woven Capital invests in Corvus Energy to expand zero-emissions energy and international reach for maritime industry
11:26 LNS secures Snohvit Future construction and installation contract from Equinor
09:54 US and Japan looking to make a deal for Japanese shipyards to regularly overhaul and maintain U.S. Navy warships

2024 January 20

15:17 Wallem Group to provide commercial management services to Chinese automaker BYD
14:08 Stena Drilling takes delivery of Stena Evolution ultra-deepwater drillship from SHI
12:31 Ulstein converted a PSV into a geotechnical survey vessel
10:04 CPN bunkers NS United Kaiun Kaisha bulker with biofuel

2024 January 19

17:54 Shanghai’s first 2+18 power exchange container ship project started
17:31 Pakistan signs agreements with Dubai's DP World for infrastructure development
17:12 Mediterranean shipping started work on two 11,500 dual-fuel container ships
16:41 Wallem to commercially manage BYD’s new dual-fuel PCTC
16:15 DNV inks JDP to explore CCS for SDTR Marine’s Kamsarmax
15:42 Flex LNG announces charter extensions
15:19 CMA CGM to buy UK logistics firm Wincanton
14:45 MSC Cruises cancels three ‘Grand Voyage’ sailings in April to avoid transit through the Red Sea
13:58 ESVAGT chooses HAV Design to develop Holland-bound SOV
13:06 Russian seaports cargo volume rose 5% Y/Y to 883.8 million tonnes in 2023 (expanded version)
11:53 Bahri Chemicals to time-charter Stena Provident and Stena Progressive in a 5-year agreement with Proman
11:13 HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, NAPA and Cadmatic join forces to develop digital shipyard
10:23 Red Sea ship diversions boost bunker demand, prices in Africa, Mediterranean
09:58 GTT receives an order from HD Hyundai Heavy Industries for the tank design of three new VLECs

2024 January 18

18:33 Somalia rejects mediation with Ethiopia gov’t over Somaliland port deal
17:29 Peninsula completes LNG bunker operation in port of Cadiz
17:15 China widens South America trade highway with Silk Road mega port
16:45 Samsung Heavy wins 315 bln-won gas carrier order
16:15 Chowgule Shipyard launches the third hybrid vessel for AtoB@C Shipping