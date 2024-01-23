2024 January 23 14:43

ONE revamps its Adriatic Feeder Service

Ocean Network Express (ONE) announced a service update to its Adriatic Service (AIB) in the Mediterranean region, according to the company's release.

The ONE dedicated service has been redesigned to continue to offer a seamless connectivity to the recently announced updated Service Network of the Asia - Mediterranean services (MD1 / MD2 / MD3 service).

The updated AIB service will be expected to provide a reliable and quality assured transport service as well as schedule integrity.

The first vessel sailing under the updated AIB service will be MARIELYST, ETA Valencia 21st February 2024.

The updated service rotation will be as follows - weekly service: Valencia - Alexandria - Koper - Venice - Ancona - Damietta - Valencia