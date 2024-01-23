2024 January 23 12:39

United Shipbuilding Corp: Russian owners will need 589 more civil ships by 2035

The total cost of promising newbuilding orders is estimated at RUB 1.36 trillion



The future need for civil ships for Russian shipowners until 2035 is estimated at 589 units, Vedomosti reports citing a presentation by the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC). These newbuilding orders are valued at 1.36 trillion rubles.



The USC estimates showed that owners will need by 2035 161 new bulk carriers with investment of 329.3 billion rubles, 30 rescue vessels (RUB 287.6 billion), 22 research vessels (RUB 155.5 billion), 5 icebreaking ships (RUB 143 billion), 55 container ships (RUB 95.2 billion), 30 trawlers (RUB 81.6 billion), 42 crab catchers (RUB 72.7 billion) and 103 passenger ships (RUB 64.6 billion).



In December 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to provide co-financing for the construction of civil water transport vessels from the National Welfare Fund until 2027. In February 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers prepared passports for investment projects for the construction of 260 units of water transport, including 73 passenger ones.