2024 January 22 17:48

New Dayang Shipbuilding bags first Japanese orders

The Chinese shipyard New Dayang Shipbuilding has won its first order from Japanese client for the construction of two 64,100 dwt bulkers, according to Seatrade.

According to SUMEC Marine, controller of New Dayang Shipbuilding, the shipyard has inked two CROWN63 Plus bulk carriers contract with Japan’s Kasuga Shipping, a breakthrough of the shipyard to develop Japanese market.

The 63,000 dwt bulker is a flagship product of New Dayang. The shipyard has delivered over a hundred of this type of vessels and has contracted 62 vessel orders for the upgraded version CROWN63 plus.



Kasuga Shipping used to build vessels from Japanese shipyards. It is a rare opportunity for us to make a further step in developing Japanese market, said SUMEC Marine.

SUMEC Marine plans to continuously focus on middle-size bulker market this year.