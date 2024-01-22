2024 January 22 17:35

Shanghai plans series of 20 electric boxships for river trade

The first batch of two plus eighteen 120 teu electricity-powered containerships will be built by Wuchang Shipbuilding and Wuhu Shipyard. Upon delivery, the vessels will be used for zero-carbon green shipping along Huangpu river, according to Seatrade.

With the launch of the first batch vessel project, Shanghai Pudong will further promote cooperation and development on green logistics smart industry chain, including offering supports to power battery, green logistics, port infrastructure, shipowner management, financing and leasing, design and manufacture, as well other sectors involved in new energy vessel industry chain.



Mainly developed by CSSC, State Power Investment Corporation, Cosco Shipping, SIPG and SAIC Motor, the project will also build 20 pure-electricity powered river-sea vessels, as well as battery packs, new-energy terminal facilities at Shanghai Waigaoqiao bonded zone.

Currently, there are around 115,000 vessels servicing the Yangtze river and over 70% are more than 15 years old.



