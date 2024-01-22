2024 January 22 16:58

HD Korea Shipbuilding wins 491.1 bln-won order for 3 ammonia carriers

South Korean shipyard HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. said Monday it has bagged a 491.1 billion-won (US$366 million) order to build three very large ammonia carriers for a shipper based in Central and South America, according to Yonhap.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., one of HD Korea Shipbuilding's three shipbuilding units, will construct the vessels at its shipyard in the southeastern port of Ulsan, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The ammonia carriers will be delivered to the undisclosed shipping company by June 2028.

So far this year, HD Korea Shipbuilding has clinched orders to build 32 vessels worth $3 billion, or 22.2 percent of its yearly target of $13.5 billion.

HD Korea Shipbuilding, a subholding company of shipbuilding, oil refining and machinery conglomerate HD Hyundai, has three domestic units under its wing -- HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co.