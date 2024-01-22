  • Home
  ITF releases its figures for the numbers of vessels abandoned in 2023
  2024 January 22

    The International Transport Workers Federation (ITF) has released its figures for the numbers of vessels abandoned in 2023 – which show an increase on figures from the previous year.

    A total of 132 abandonments were reported which is 13 more than in 2022 – an increase of 10.92%. The majority of those reports (129) were made by the ITF.

    Key findings showed:
     Owed wages from the 129 ITF reported cases in excess of $12.1 million.
     1,676 seafarers contacted ITF from abandoned vessels.
     Indian seafarers were the most abandoned, with more than 400 cases.

    ITF have received more than $10.9 million in owed wages from 60 of these vessels so far. The final figure will exceed $12.1 million as cases take time to resolve and as other seafarers come forward, thereby increasing the amount of recoverable wages.

    The highest numbers of abandonments by flag state were:

    The International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF) is an affiliate-led federation recognised as the world’s leading transport authority.

