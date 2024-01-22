2024 January 22 14:45

ITF releases its figures for the numbers of vessels abandoned in 2023

The International Transport Workers Federation (ITF) has released its figures for the numbers of vessels abandoned in 2023 – which show an increase on figures from the previous year.

A total of 132 abandonments were reported which is 13 more than in 2022 – an increase of 10.92%. The majority of those reports (129) were made by the ITF.

Key findings showed:

Owed wages from the 129 ITF reported cases in excess of $12.1 million.

1,676 seafarers contacted ITF from abandoned vessels.

Indian seafarers were the most abandoned, with more than 400 cases.

ITF have received more than $10.9 million in owed wages from 60 of these vessels so far. The final figure will exceed $12.1 million as cases take time to resolve and as other seafarers come forward, thereby increasing the amount of recoverable wages.



The highest numbers of abandonments by flag state were:

