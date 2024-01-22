2024 January 22 11:32

MOL establishes 'MOL Group Safety Vision'

MOL announced the establishment of the 'MOL Group Safety Vision', which states the group's basic approach and framework for safety. In addition to enhancing the safety and quality of the shipping business, MOL will strengthen and integrate risk management across the MOL group in response to the expansion of the business areas, including non-shipping business.

The Safety Vision will be used to both support 'Safety & Value', one of the sustainability issues (materiality) in the management plan 'BLUE ACTION 2035', and to reinforce the 'S (for Safety)' aspect in 'MOL CHARTS' which is group values. With the establishment of the Safety Vision, MOL group now has a complete set of visions addressing the five sustainability issues identified.

In addition to the current safety operation KPI of "4 ZEROS" (zero serious marine incidents, zero oil pollution, zero fatal accidents, and zero serious cargo damage), in order to measure the results of the Safety Action a KPI for our safety goal and a KPI for 'what we ought to be' have been set as follows.



