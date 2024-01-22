2024 January 22 10:45

First two of five new Incat Crowther-designed crew transfer vessels delivered to WINDEA CTV

The number of Incat Crowther-designed crew transfer vessels (CTVs) servicing the global offshore wind industry continues to grow with the delivery of two new 30-metre, bespoke CTVs to WINDEA CTV – a US based joint venture owned by MidOcean Wind LLC and Hornblower Wind LLC. The new BV-classed vessels, WINDEA Intrepid and WINDEA Courageous, are the largest newbuild CTVs delivered to the offshore wind industry in the US to date, according to the company's release.

WINDEA Intrepid, built by Louisiana-based shipyard Gulf Craft LLC, and WINDEA Courageous, built by St Johns Ship Building in Florida, are the first of five identical CTVs Incat Crowther is designing for WINDEA CTV. The third and fourth vessels in the series are under construction at St Johns Ship Building, and construction of the fifth vessel is well underway at Breaux Brothers in Louisiana.

The USCG Subchapter L-certified CTVs are capable of transporting 24 technicians in the safety and comfort of a resiliently mounted superstructure.

The upper deck level of the vessels feature an elevated, large wheelhouse, as well as two single cabins, two double cabins and three bathrooms for up to six crew. A large, 100m2 forward deck and a 35m2 aft deck provide ample space for carriage of cargo to offshore wind installations. Each vessel has the capability of transporting a deadweight of 50 tonnes.

Powered by four Volvo D13 marine diesel engines with a quad Volvo IPS system, each vessel is also future-proofed and ready for the retrofit of the Volvo parallel hybrid system. Transfer capability is enhanced by the Incat Crowther resilient-bow technology which reduces impact forces applied to wind turbine boat landings.