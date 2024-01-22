2024 January 22 10:27

Austal to build Incat Crowther designed catamaran for Rottnest Fast Ferries

Austal Australasia has been awarded a contract to construct a 32-metre catamaran for Rottnest Fast Ferries, based in Hillarys, Western Australia, according to the company's release.

Collaborating with vessel designer Incat Crowther, Austal will commence construction of the aluminium catamaran at the company’s Philippines shipyard in the first quarter of CY2024.

Austal Limited Chief Executive Officer Paddy Gregg said the new contract continues a long and successful association between Austal and Australian-based designer Incat Crowther that has delivered multiple vessels over several decades.



The 32 metre aluminium catamaran will have a capacity for up to 400 passengers and 5 crew seated over 3 decks, and extensive cargo space available for passenger’s bicycles and baggage securely stored on 2 decks. With 2 x 1029kW MAN D2862 diesel engines driving fixed pitch propellers, the vessel will have an operating speed of up to 25 knots on the 45 minute journey from Hillarys Boat Harbour to Rottnest Island.