2024 January 21 13:17

Vestas introduces low-emission steel offering for wind turbines

Recognising the environmental impact of steel and iron components, Vestas has established a partnership with ArcelorMittal to launch a low-emission steel offering that significantly reduces lifetime carbon dioxide emissions from the production of wind turbine towers. This is yet another initiative where Vestas continues to execute on its sustainability strategy which also includes addressing the materials, we use to make wind turbines.



The low-emission steel is produced using 100% steel scrab which is melted in an electric arc furnace powered by 100% wind energy at the ArcelorMittal steel mill, Industeel Charleroi, in Belgium. The steel slabs are then transformed into heavy plates used for the manufacture of wind turbine towers, at ArcelorMittal’s heavy plate mill in Gijon, Spain. These heavy plates made with low-emission steel are initially suitable for the entire onshore wind turbine towers and the top section of offshore wind turbine towers. The low-emission heavy plate steel has an Environmental Product Declaration (EPD), certified by an independent party, detailing the complete environmental footprint of the product, and allowing easier comparison between products.



By utilising low-emission steel in the top two sections of an offshore tower, this emission reduction would translate to approximately 25% reduction of emission compared to a tower made from steel made via conventional steelmaking route. For an entire onshore tower, the CO2 reduction is at least 52%.



Steel and iron constitute 80-90% of a wind turbine's material mass, and approximately 50% of a turbine’s total lifecycle emissions. With the partnership with ArcelorMittal, Vestas takes an important step forward to reduce CO2 emissions occurred in its supply chain and can achieve a 66% decrease in emission intensity per kg steel compared with steel produced via the conventional steelmaking route.



Even though the low emission steel is not yet a standard offering from Vestas, the first project utilizing low-emission steel will be the Baltic Power Offshore Wind Project off the coast of Poland. During 2025, Vestas will start the construction of the offshore wind farm, expected to generate up to up to 1.2 GW and ultimately supply clean electricity to more than 1,5 million households in Poland. Vestas will supply, install, and commission 76 V236-15.0 MW wind turbines for the Baltic Power Offshore Wind Project. The top section of 52 towers out of the 76 will be made with low-emission steel.



