2024 January 19 13:58

ESVAGT chooses HAV Design to develop Holland-bound SOV

HAV Group’s ship design business has been chosen to develop an offshore wind service operation vessel (SOV) for international SOV operator and owner ESVAGT. The final contract has now been signed with ESVAGT’s chosen shipyard in Turkey.

Under the contract, HAV Group’s ship design business will deliver both the ship design and a large integrated equipment package including propulsion system, engines, propellers and positioning system. One of the subcontractors for the equipment package is HAV Group subsidiary Norwegian Electric Systems. The total contract value is in excess of NOK 100 million.

The main purpose of the SOV is to safely transfer technicians and spare parts to and from wind turbines and offshore substations. The SOV also provides accommodation for technicians, welfare facilities, offices, workshops and storage for turbine parts.

The vessel will be built at Cemre Shipyard in Turkey. Once completed, the SOV will support Vestas’ operations on the Hollandse Kust West VI project in the Dutch sector of the North Sea.



ESVAGT is a provider of safety and support at sea and a market leader within offshore wind solutions and oil and gas services. The company has a fleet of more than 40 specialized vessels and approximately 1,300 employees offshore and onshore.

HAV Group and its subsidiaries is an international provider of technology and services for maritime and marine industries. HAV Group has several decades of industry experience, in addition to special expertise in guiding the marine and maritime industries through the green shift and towards the goal of zero emissions. HAV Group ASA is listed on Euronext Growth under the ticker code HAV.