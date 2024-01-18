2024 January 18 16:15

Chowgule Shipyard launches the third hybrid vessel for AtoB@C Shipping

On the early morning of January 18th, the third 5,350 dwt plug-in hybrid vessel, Ecomar, was launched at Chowgule Shipyard. The outfitting, including the final painting, will continue at the outfitting quay. The launch of Ecomar paves the way for the final block assembly of the fourth vessel, Aquamar. The hull blocks of the vessel will be moved to the slipway for final assembly in the coming weeks.



Currently, the shipyard has seven vessels under construction in different stages. The construction of the eighth vessel in the series commenced on December 29th with the steel-cutting ceremony.

Ecomar is expected to be delivered during the second quarter of this year. The order consists of twelve vessels, with the last delivery expected in the second quarter of 2026.



AtoB@C Shipping is an innovative shortsea operator transporting bulk and breakbulk cargoes for industrial clients. AtoB@C Shipping was founded in 2000 and has been part of ESL Shipping since 2018. Together the group has over 40 vessels with cargo capacity ranging from 4,000 to 56,000 dwt.