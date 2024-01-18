  • Home
  "K" LINE and NIHON SHIPYARD enter into a contract for the construction of three post-Panamax bulkers
  • 2024 January 18 15:53

    “K” LINE and NIHON SHIPYARD enter into a contract for the construction of three post-Panamax bulkers

    Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) and NIHON SHIPYARD CO., LTD. (NSY) have entered into a contract for the construction of three post-Panamax bulkers which NSY had newly developed and designed as next-generation, environmentally friendly ships, according to the company's release. The new ship is a next-generation 92-type (92,000 deadweight tons) known as “K” LINE’s “Corona-series,” which are wide-beam, shallow-draft coal carriers optimally designed for transportation of coal to coal-fired power plants in Japan.

    Phase 3 of EEDI will require bunkers (no less than 20,000 deadweight tons), for which construction contracts will be concluded in 2025 or thereafter, to be 30% more efficient in CO2 emissions compared to the EEDI standards. In pursuit of a further reduction in the environmental burden through greater fuel economy, the new ship is expected to achieve a 40% improvement in CO2 emissions efficiency based on NSY’s optimal ship development, including the newest main engine and the adoption of energy-saving accessories. Moreover, methanol-ready ship concept which assumes a shift toward methanol, a marine fuel with a low environmental footprint, will be adopted.

    Under “K” LINE Environmental Vision 2050, a long-term environmental guideline, “K” LINE has set a goal of improving CO2 emissions efficiency by 50% and achieving net-zero GHG emissions by 2050. As part of its associated action plans, it plans to implement a shift such as new highly eco-friendly fuels, the use of wind power propulsion systems.

