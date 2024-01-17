2024 January 17 14:33

CIMC Raffles picks TMC for Havfram Wind’s WTIVs

CIMC Raffles has chosen TMC Compressors to supply a complete marine compressed air system to the two Wind Turbine Installation Vessels (WTIVs) Havfram Wind has ordered from the Chinese shipbuilder, according to the company's release.

Havfram Wind is an offshore wind company focused on transport and installation services for both bottom fixed and floating projects in the offshore wind sector. The company has placed orders for two GustoMSC NG20000X jack-up vessel from CIMC Raffles.



TMC’s scope of supply is to deliver a complete marine compressed air system – including compressors for control and service air, air dryers, and compressed air to help lubricate the legs of the jack-up system – for both vessels.

Both of the two NG20000X vessels have the capability of installing offshore wind turbines with a rotor diameter of more than 300 meters, as well as XXL monopiles weighing up to 3,000 tons at water depths of up to 70 meters. Capacities have been optimized for high variable deck load and the extreme lift heights expected over the next decade. The crane has a lifting capacity of 3,250 tons.

Oslo-headquartered TMC will manufacture and assemble the equipment in Europe and deliver it to CIMC Raffles in China. TMC has not disclosed the value of the contract.

TMC’s marine compressed air system is designed specifically for offshore and marine use. The compressors have been developed to allow the vessel crew to conduct equipment maintenance themselves. They are renowned for operational reliability and low energy consumption.