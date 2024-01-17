2024 January 17 14:13

ONE signs shipbuilding contracts for a total construction of twelve 13,000 TEU methanol dual-fuel container ships

Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd. (ONE) has signed Ship Building Contracts with Jiangnan Shipyard and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding for a total construction of twelve 13,000 TEU methanol dual-fuel container ships, according to the company's release. Each shipyard will build six vessels and are all scheduled to be delivered from 2027.

These vessels are designed with capabilities to be flexible and agile which will seamlessly integrate into ONE’s evolving and dynamic global network. This investment and purchase are aligned with ONE’s stringent procurement policy aimed at meeting customer demand and being adaptable for any future change in global sustainable supply chains.

In the current maritime and sustainability landscape, methanol is anticipated to hold significant potential for emission reduction. Moreover, these vessels will include state of the art technologies such as optimized hull form, waste heat recovery systems and bow windshield. Selected vessels will also be equipped with an air lubrication system and shaft generator to help with exploring potential enhancements in fuel efficiency and the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. These innovations can help accelerate ONE’s decarbonization efforts and ensure compliance are in line with regulations in the shipping industry.



ONE Green Strategy has an ambitious target to achieve net-zero GHG emissions, encompassing Scope 2 and 3, by 2050.

Ocean Network Express (ONE) was incepted on July 7, 2017 following the liner service integrations of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (“K” LINE), Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) and Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK). The new entity functions from its global headquarter in Singapore, supported by regional headquarters in Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil. Operating more than 230 vessels, it offers an expeditious and a reliable international network of over 170 services to 120 countries and beyond. ONE is the world’s sixth largest container carrier with a fleet size of approximately 1.8 million TEU. ONE is a member of THE Alliance (THEA), a global ocean carrier consortium.