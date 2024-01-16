2024 January 16 18:17

McDermott secures offshore contract for the Kasawari CCS project in Malaysia

McDermott says it has been awarded an offshore contract from Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Sdn Bhd (MMHE) for the Kasawari Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) project, located offshore Sarawak in East Malaysia.



Under the scope of the contract, McDermott will perform transportation and the structural installation of a 138-kilometer (85 miles) pipeline section, a 15,000 metric tonne (MT) CCS platform jacket, and bridge connecting to the existing central processing platform.



"Set to become one of the largest offshore CCS projects in the world, the Kasawari CCS award showcases the valuable role we have in supporting our clients through the energy transition," said Mahesh Swaminathan, McDermott's Senior Vice President, Subsea and Floating Facilities.



The installation activities will be performed by one of McDermott's heavy-lift and pipelay vessels.



Operated by PETRONAS Carigali Sdn Bhd, the Kasawari CCS project is expected to reduce carbon dioxide volume emitted via flaring by 3.3 MtCO2e per annum.



