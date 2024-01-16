2024 January 16 17:31

Outfitting commences at Ulstein Verft for Olympic's first TWIN X-STERN CSOV

The hull of yard number 318, the first of two newbuild Construction Service Operation Vessels (CSOVs) for Olympic, has arrived at the outfitting yard Ulstein Verft AS in Norway. The hull will be positioned in the dock hall, after which the outfitting work starts, Ulstein said in its news release.



"The general outfitting work in the months ahead consists of accommodation work, electrical installations, piping and mechanical installations, to name a few. The vessel will undergo paint work whilst located inside the controlled environment of the dock hall. The commissioning and testing will be executed during the final months of the project," says project manager Helge Torvik at Ulstein Verft.



"We are excited to witness the commencement of outfitting at Ulstein Verft for our groundbreaking TWIN X-STERN CSOV. Our dedicated site personnel will be working closely with Ulstein's team as we progress through the final stages. We eagerly anticipate the realization of this state-of-the-art offshore wind service vessel, showcasing our commitment to cutting-edge technology and sustainable operations," stated Marius Bergseth, COO of Olympic.



He further emphasized the innovative design of the “4-wheel drive system” as one of many innovations highlighting its ability to reduce fuel consumption during dynamic positioning significantly, a key feature for the vessel's operational efficiency.



"With a focus on environmental sustainability, the vessels are not only prepared for methanol fuel but also have the flexibility for additional battery capacity, moving us towards a greener and more emission-conscious maritime future and making this vessel fully compliant to meet the commitment with the Paris agreement. We look forward to the delivery of the vessel in the summer of 2024,” says Bergseth.



About the vessels

The contract between Olympic and Ulstein was signed in 2022 and includes the construction of two CSOVs at Ulstein Verft. The hulls will be built by the Crist yard in Poland. The vessels are powered by diesel-electric propulsion with variable speed and large battery energy storage systems. Ulstein Power & Control has been contracted to deliver an extended power and automation package, including a large battery supply.



The vessels are based on the ULSTEIN SX222 design from Ulstein Design & Solutions AS. They have a length of 89.6m and a beam of 19.2m and accommodate 126 people in 91 cabins.



"The vessels are prepared for methanol fuel, bringing us closer to achieving emission neutrality. Furthermore, they offer ample space for additional batteries, allowing for potential full-electric repowering," says Bergseth.



The hull shape and hybrid propulsion system will ensure high operational performances and seakeeping and substantially reduced environmental footprint.



Norway-based Olympic has a fleet that operates in the subsea service and renewable energy markets. Ulstein Group is a group of maritime companies headquartered in Ulsteinvik, Norway.