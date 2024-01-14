2024 January 14 14:11

Gasum procures SEFE LNG cargo to the Inkoo FSRU terminal

In addition to this delivery, Gasum has reserved another slot at the Inkoo FSRU for the latter part of the winter season

Gasum is delivering a cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the Inkoo floating storage regasification unit (FSRU). The cargo has arrived on 10 January and unloading is carried out in due course. At the FSRU the LNG is regasified and fed into the Finnish gas pipeline grid. This is the fourth large LNG cargo Gasum has delivered to the Inkoo FRSU since the Balticconnector gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia suffered a rupture and was shut down in early October. In addition, Gasum delivered a smaller 100 GWh cargo with its own LNG vessel Coral Energy early January to Gasgrid to ensure system balancing and mitigating the risk of inadequate gas during the extraordinarily cold period. While the pipeline is being repaired, all Finnish natural gas demand must be met through imports of LNG, the Company said.



The LNG cargo is approximately 800 GWh in size, it is supplied by Gasum’s new LNG trading partner SEFE Marketing & Trading Ltd, a 100% subsidiary of SEFE (Securing Energy for Europe) and comes from the USA. SEFE is a German state-owned multinational energy company with a presence in Europe, Asia and the US.



In addition to this delivery, Gasum has reserved another slot at the Inkoo FSRU for the latter part of the winter season. These two cargoes will ensure that Gasum can meet the natural gas demand of its customers until spring 2024.



The energy company Gasum is a Nordic gas sector and energy market expert. Gasum offers cleaner energy and energy market expert services for industry and for combined heat and power production as well as cleaner fuel solutions for road and maritime transport. The company helps its customers to reduce their own carbon footprint as well as that of their customers. Together with its partners, Gasum promotes development towards a carbon-neutral future on land and at sea. The Gasum Group has around 340 employees in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Germany. Gasum is owned by the State of Finland. www.gasum.com



SEFE Securing Energy for Europe GmbH (SEFE) is an integrated midstream energy company headquartered in Berlin, Germany. SEFE is active in energy trading & portfolio management, sales, and storage operations and has its strongest presence in Germany and the United Kingdom. SEFE employs around 1 500 people and supplies more than 50 000 customers, in particular industrial customers, and municipal utilities in Germany and seven European markets. With sales volumes of more than 210 TWh gas SEFE plays a pivotal role in providing energy supply stability for Germany and Europe. SEFE is owned by the Federal Republic of Germany.