2024 January 14 11:42

Diamond Offshore announces new drillship contract

The Ocean BlackRhino was awarded a one-well contract with a minimum duration of 30 days representing $15.4 million of additional backlog, excluding mobilization

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) announced it has entered into a drilling contract with an independent operator to utilize the Ocean BlackRhino for work offshore Guinea-Bissau. The Ocean BlackRhino was awarded a one-well contract with a minimum duration of 30 days representing $15.4 million of additional backlog, excluding mobilization. Work under the new contract is expected to commence in July 2024 in direct continuation of the rig’s current contract.



Bernie Wolford, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to secure this work with a new client in direct continuation of our current contract and look forward to commencing the campaign next year.”



Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. is a leader in offshore drilling, providing contract drilling services to the energy industry around the globe with a total fleet of 15 offshore drilling rigs, consisting of 11 semisubmersibles and four dynamically positioned drillships.