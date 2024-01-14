  • Home
  • News
  • Diamond Offshore announces new drillship contract
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 January 14 11:42

    Diamond Offshore announces new drillship contract

    The Ocean BlackRhino was awarded a one-well contract with a minimum duration of 30 days representing $15.4 million of additional backlog, excluding mobilization

    Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) announced it has entered into a drilling contract with an independent operator to utilize the Ocean BlackRhino for work offshore Guinea-Bissau. The Ocean BlackRhino was awarded a one-well contract with a minimum duration of 30 days representing $15.4 million of additional backlog, excluding mobilization. Work under the new contract is expected to commence in July 2024 in direct continuation of the rig’s current contract.

    Bernie Wolford, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to secure this work with a new client in direct continuation of our current contract and look forward to commencing the campaign next year.”

    Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. is a leader in offshore drilling, providing contract drilling services to the energy industry around the globe with a total fleet of 15 offshore drilling rigs, consisting of 11 semisubmersibles and four dynamically positioned drillships.

Другие новости по темам: drilling  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 January 15

14:23 Port of Montevideo to receive US$103 million for expansion
13:59 Plaquemines Port and APM Terminals unveil partnership to develop major container terminal
12:20 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins 310 bln-won LPG ship order
11:42 NKT has placed order for new cable-laying vessel
11:12 New RAstar 3200-W tugs to be built at Sterling Shipyard
10:41 CNC enhances intra-Asia connectivity with three new services

2024 January 14

14:11 Gasum procures SEFE LNG cargo to the Inkoo FSRU terminal
13:21 Vestas plans to establish a second offshore factory in Poland to meet growing demand for offshore wind in Europe
11:42 Diamond Offshore announces new drillship contract
09:37 Viking announces first-of-their-kind China voyages
08:51 Aker BP contributes to the establishment of a kelp cultivation plant in the sea off Froya in Trondelag

2024 January 13

16:13 The Brazilian authority CGU issued a sanctioning measure against Saipem SA and Saipem do Brasil
15:28 Plaquemines Port and APM Terminals unveil partnership to develop major container terminal
14:16 Frontline sold its five VLCCs
12:09 Austal USA delivers 14th EPF to Navy
10:39 The launch of MV Isle of Islay slated for March this year
09:36 Vietnam Shipbuilding Industry Corporation to declare bankruptcy

2024 January 12

18:07 Port of Hamburg to expand pioneering role in onshore power supply for cruise liners and container ships
17:28 ICTSI charts course for sustainable future with net zero commitment by 2050
17:12 Pertamina adds two environmentally friendly gas-ammonia tankers
16:47 QatarEnergy and Hudong-Zhonghua finalize agreement for LNG carrier deal
16:13 Car company BYD launches first car carrier for European exports
15:23 Jumbo Offshore awarded mooring pre-installation contract by MODEC for the FPSO Errea Wittu
14:58 Port of Singapore’s container throughput grew by 4.6% to 39.01 million TEU in 2023
14:10 TORM increases its share capital in connection with delivery of two vessels
13:44 MAN Energy Solutions and Karpowership signed a contract for 48 dual-fuel engines
12:01 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding holds christening and launch ceremony in Shimonoseki for salvage tug "Koyo Maru"
11:40 Cargo volume in the Red Sea collapses
11:10 US, UK launch airstrikes on Houthi rebels after Red Sea attacks
11:05 HD KSOE wins six-vessel order
10:46 Construction begins on Stena Line’s hybrid ro-ro’s for Belfast – Heysham route
10:14 Infinium and Mo Industrial Park announce collaboration to develop commercial eFuels project

2024 January 11

18:05 Transnet National Ports Authority issues a bid to bridge operational gaps at its eight commercial ports
17:30 Deltamarin to design new wind-assisted RoRo vessels for LDA
17:10 Safe Bulkers announces agreement for the acquisition of one Japanese Kamsarmax class dry-bulk vessel
16:45 Maersk to bypass Panama Canal amid drought
16:05 Port of Antwerp-Bruges cargo volumes in tonnes down 5.5% to 271 million tonnes in 2023
15:32 Tanker vessel boarded in the waters near Oman
15:12 Gujarat and DP World sign agreements to strengthen logistics
14:38 Masked armed gunmen board crude oil tanker in Gulf of Oman
14:13 Egyptian PM discuss with Maersk officials Houthi Red Sea attacks’ impact on Suez Canal
14:03 MABUX: Global bunker market in 2023
13:25 Signet Shipbuilding delivers first ART 92-32W Rotortug
12:53 Four heavy-lifters join the Intermarine fleet
12:21 Port of Tallinn posts operational volumes for 2023 full year
11:43 Cepsa, C2X to turn Port of Huelva into Europe's main green methanol hub
11:10 Wartsila to support efficiency of Carnival’s waste handling with four-year technical support agreement
10:46 GTT receives two orders for the tank design of two new LNG carriers
10:13 MAN Energy Solutions wins contract from Royal Boskalis to supply 3 engines for a Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger

2024 January 10

18:07 China Classification Society completes the first cyber security type approval for the onboard computer-based systems in China
17:41 MOL forms capital alliance with Hokutaku, Japan's largest wind turbine maintenance company
17:09 BW Offshore has resolved not to accept the mandatory offer for all shares in BW Energy
16:47 Erik Thun adds four new vessels to previous orders
14:06 RightShip and Port of Sudeste announce a partnership to deploy Maritime Emissions Platform for the first time in Latin America
13:42 Green ammonia could decarbonize 60% of global shipping when offered at just 10 regional fuel ports
13:17 UAE bans tankers flying Cameroon flag on safety concern
12:43 MPA of Singapore selects vessel charging concepts for electric harbour craft
12:18 Ship with a cargo of Russian fertilizers for Zimbabwe calls at Beira port in Mozambique
11:07 Yanmar announces development of hydrogen-fueled 4-stroke engine for zero emission vessels
10:07 Artemis Technologies sells Artemis EF-12 Workboat XL to in Denmark
09:27 Gasum and Nordic Ren-Gas sign an e-methane offtake agreement
08:17 Orient Overseas (International) Limited sets out the unaudited operational update for Q4 2023
07:29 Hapag-Lloyd issues updates on OCR for shipments between Africa and the Red Sea

2024 January 9

18:07 NYK orders 8 MAN's engines in connection with the construction of 4 LNG carriers
17:42 Flex LNG expect to take redelivery of Flex Constellation during the second quarter of 2024
17:23 DNV upgrades AFI platform to promote data-sharing and accelerate transition to zero-carbon shipping
16:30 Oil tankers continue Red Sea movements despite Houthi attacks
16:13 HD KSOE wins 942.5 bln-won product ship order
15:46 Wood wins detailed engineering design for Trion project in Gulf of Mexico
15:16 Big 3 Korean shipbuilders lower order targets for 2024