2024 January 14 09:37

Viking announces first-of-their-kind China voyages

Bookings now open for three exclusive itineraries exploring China in 2024



Viking announced three new, first-of-their-kind itineraries that will provide guests with exclusive access to China in 2024. The new voyages range from 10 to 20 days and explore iconic cities, such as Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong. Each itinerary also includes a domestic sailing of China’s coast that highlights rarely-seen destinations and ports to which only Viking has access—something that has never before been offered for international visitors. The new voyages will operate from September to November on the Viking Yi Dun—formerly the Viking Sun—a sister ship featuring the same award-winning design and service as all other ocean ships in Viking’s fleet. The Chinese-flagged Viking Yi Dun will be the first ship dedicated specifically to the foreign market to operate domestic sailings in China. Each voyage will offer The Viking Way® of exploration, with immersive experiences to introduce guests to the people, history and culture of China, including insightful lectures, Chinese-inspired cuisine and destination experts.



Dedicated specifically to exploring destinations in China, with an onboard experience that complements guests’ discoveries ashore, the Viking Yi Dun is a sister ship in Viking’s award-winning ocean fleet. Classified by Cruise Critic as “small ships,” Viking’s ocean vessels have a gross tonnage of 47,800 tons, with 465 staterooms that host 930 guests; the ships feature all veranda staterooms, Scandinavian design, light-filled public spaces and abundant al fresco dining options.



Viking was founded in 1997 and provides destination-focused journeys on rivers, oceans and lakes around the world. Designed for curious travelers with interests in science, history, culture and cuisine, Chairman Torstein Hagen often says Viking offers experiences for The Thinking Person™. Viking has more than 450 awards to its name, including being rated #1 for Rivers, #1 for Oceans and #1 for Expeditions by Condé Nast Traveler in the 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards. Viking is also rated at the top of its categories for rivers, oceans and expeditions by Travel + Leisure. No other travel company has simultaneously received the same honors by both publications.